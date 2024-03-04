Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. 1,173,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

