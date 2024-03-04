Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

