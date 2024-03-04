Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GSL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $686.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 352,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

