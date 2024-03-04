Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Global Ports Stock Down 2.2 %
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.66. The firm has a market cap of £151.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75.
Global Ports Company Profile
