Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Global Payments worth $44,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $130.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.83. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

