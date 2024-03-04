Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Gas Stock Down 9.5 %
NASDAQ HGAS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. Global Gas has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.
Global Gas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Gas
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.