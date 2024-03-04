Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Gas Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ HGAS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. Global Gas has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

Get Global Gas alerts:

Global Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.