Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.50% of Commvault Systems worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $97.58 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

