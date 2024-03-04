Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,477 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

