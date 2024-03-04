Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 79,477 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,477 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.23% of Boyd Gaming worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 841,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $41,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,946 shares of company stock worth $17,197,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

