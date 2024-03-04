Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 451,757 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,757 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock worth $3,324,983 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

