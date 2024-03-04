Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,157 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.45% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

