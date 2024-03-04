Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,108 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

