Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 172,141 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.42 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

