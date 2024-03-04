Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 12,490 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.87% of NeoGenomics worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 270,855 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

