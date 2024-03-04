Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 107,407 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,407 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

