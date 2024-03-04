Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.30% of Radian Group worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

