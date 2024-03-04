Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 401,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 194,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

