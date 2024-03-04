Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $97.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

