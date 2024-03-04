Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1,270.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Royalty Pharma worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after acquiring an additional 892,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

