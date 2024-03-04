Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.11 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.40% of Arcosa worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.