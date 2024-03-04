Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,259,000 after purchasing an additional 324,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.