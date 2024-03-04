Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

