Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.21% of Rambus worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

