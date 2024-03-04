Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.19 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Down 1.0 %

EFX stock opened at $270.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.26 and its 200 day moving average is $216.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.