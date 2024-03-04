Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 406,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $282.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $282.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.68 and a 200-day moving average of $252.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

