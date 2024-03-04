Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

IWD stock opened at $172.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

