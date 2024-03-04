Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hayward were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

