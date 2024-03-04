Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 107,888 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.58% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 267,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,851 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

