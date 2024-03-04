Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

