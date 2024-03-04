Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.
GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
GBCI stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $46.88.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
