Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 35,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 338,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

