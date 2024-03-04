Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently:

2/23/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.50 to $40.50. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $34.61 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

