GICTrade Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $89.55 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90143467 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

