GH Research’s (GHRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 401.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

GH Research Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,563. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that GH Research will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

