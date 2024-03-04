George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$218.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$216.00 to C$218.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$201.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston Announces Dividend

Shares of WN stock opened at C$179.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$170.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$184.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.