Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $149.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

