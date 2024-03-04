Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $29.29

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $28.49. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 53,622 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

