GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 7,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,343. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

