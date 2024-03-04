GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEN Restaurant Group
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000.
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GEN Restaurant Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.