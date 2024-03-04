GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of GENK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.58. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,337. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
