G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $22.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006456 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

