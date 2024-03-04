G999 (G999) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.69

G999 (G999) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $22.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00067013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006897 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.