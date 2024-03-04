Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 4.3 %

FLL stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLL. Macquarie lowered shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

