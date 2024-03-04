Frontline’s (FRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:FRO opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Frontline by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

