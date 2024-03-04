Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $54,468,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $33,014,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.1% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 22,798,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,500 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.6 %

FYBR stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

