Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $32.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

