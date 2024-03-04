Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 430,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

