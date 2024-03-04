Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,096,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,249,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $488,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $37.65. 1,137,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,959,054. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

