Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.80

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,573,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 862,876 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

