Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1,259.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 370.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

