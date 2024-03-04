Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 392,631 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $36,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.