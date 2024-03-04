Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,979 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Flex worth $119,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. 1,874,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,833. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.